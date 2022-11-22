Corentyne woman missing, suspected to be abducted

Latest update November 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Amrita Sampal of Line Path Corentyne, Berbice has been missing since Sunday November 20, and her family is asking for help in locating the young lady.
Amrita was last seen by her mother, 58-year-old Phulatie Sampal, at about 08:30 hours, police said in a release. Amrita Sampal is 5 feet tall, fair in complexion, with black and gold hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top, blue pants, and brown shoes.
She is suspected of being abducted and held against her will by a 29-year-old identifiable male of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. Information revealed that the suspect threatened to kill her if she tried to leave him or end their relationship, which was her intention. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of 21-year-old Amrita Sampal is asked to contact the nearest Police Station.
