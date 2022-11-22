Latest update November 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

20 contractors bidding to construct Bureau of Statistics guard hut

Nov 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty contractors are competing for the contract to build a guard hut at the Bureau of Statistics building, Main Street, Georgetown.

During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the project is estimated to cost $6.4 million.

Additionally, 14 contractors are competing for a contract to extend the Bureau of Statistics building. The extension project is estimated at $6M.

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for the design and supervision service for the construction of two new schools.  Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a recent event disclosed that the construction of the new schools is part of her ministry’s plan to achieve universal secondary education. She said the new schools will assist in ensuring that every secondary school student is able to complete his or her secondary education.

Below are the projects and bids during the recent opening of tenders:

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Construction of Core Houses in Region Four, for Lots 1 to 3.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Instrument Flight Procedure design service.

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education

Design and supervision service for the construction of a modern school building to house 800 students at Turkeyen, Region Four.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Design and supervision service for the construction of a modern school building to house 1200 students.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bureau of Statistics

Extension of Bureau of Statistics building.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of guard hut at Bureau of Statistics office.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

