US Marine Security Guard celebrate 247th Anniversary

Nov 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The U.S. Marine Security Guards celebrated the 247th Anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps with Guyanese community members, businesspeople, and members of the Diplomatic Corps at Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown last week.

The ceremony included the presentation of colors, a traditional cake cutting, and greetings from the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US Embassy here said in a Press Release.

The Guest Speaker, Colonel Brian Chin (USMC Ret’d) delivered remarks about the importance of service and the Marine Corps’ rich history. Honored Guest, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, thanked the Marines for their dedicated service protecting American Embassies and Consulates around the world to enable the critical work of diplomacy and advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives.

