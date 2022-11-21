Thief caught on camera snatching woman’s bag at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News – Security cameras inside the Stabroek Market on Wednesday, captured the moment a thief walked up to a customer shopping at a cell phone stall, and snatched her shoulder bag.

The footage showed that the middle aged woman was engaged in a conversation with a salesgirl when the thief sneak up on her.

It appeared as if the she was pricing some cell phones. While the sales girl was assisting her and showing her some of the merchandise they had on display in the glass case, a man walked straight up to the woman and ripped the shoulder bag from off of her shoulder. He then sprinted away, making good his escape.

The thief was dressed in a white shirt and a kaki three quarter pants.

This petty crime took place exactly one day after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) launched its ‘robust’ policing plan for the Christmas holidays.

Commander Simon McBean, in his power point presentation, related that over 200 anti-crime patrol ranks will be on the road for the holidays on a 24-hour basis. He also noted statistically that Georgetown is one of the areas where most crimes occur.

The Commander warned citizens who will go shopping, to be alert at all times, and to conceal cash properly. Citizens were also advised not to wear jewellery as it can attract thieves, and to make most of their purchases-especially those that require a large amount of cash with debit cards.

As the GPF tries its best to keep citizens safe during the holiday season, it should be noted that shoppers must be also be extra careful, particularly when at the Stabroek Market.

According to some ground work done by Kaieteur News, Stabroek Market has become a breeding ground for thieves and other criminals over the years.

Not only because of the large crowds that gather there during the day, but also because of the number of small time gold buyers and retailers of used cell phones and other electronics, who operate under the ‘clock’ at Stabroek Market.

Snatched jewelleries, cell phones along with other stolen items that have some amount of value, can be found being resold under the clock.

Vendors might not know that they are selling stolen items, but most of the time the petty thieves would turn up under the clock to sell them cell phones, and other items for way below their value.