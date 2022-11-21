The Jaden Foundation takes goodwill efforts for special needs children to Bartica

Kaieteur News – Three years after it commenced its goodwill efforts, the Jaden Foundation is fulfilling its mandate to assist parents and guardians of children with special needs.

Founder of the non-profit, Michelle Playter told Kaieteur News that this year, the Foundation took its outreach to Bartica.

Inspired by her now 16-year-old special need child, Jaden Playter launched the Jaden foundation in 2020, to help to be a voice for parents; particularly women with special needs children, helping them to be better informed as it relates to providing the best care to their special needs children.

Since its inception, The Jaden Foundation team has been helping families with special needs children through their FaceBook page, assisting them medically, emotionally, physically, mentally and otherwise.

She said that the outreach efforts in Bartica, Region Seven, were a huge success.

Playter noted that, “The turnout was overwhelming, my heart was filled with joy when we arrived and saw so many parents with their special needs children. The Jaden foundation is here to help in whatever little way we can, to ensure that these people with special need have a voice and as normal a life as possible.”

During the outreach, Playter received a special welcome from the Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall who said, “The Jaden’s foundation entry into Bartica is a bold and courageous step. It will positively impact not only our special needs children, but it will build our capacity as a community to be better prepared for all children. We believe, children, all children are a blessing from God.”

“Our special needs friends and love ones have always been somewhat forgotten in the routine day-to-day operations of our community. Therefore, the presence of the Jaden Foundation is a tangible reminder that we all should show love and care for all,’ he stated.

Meanwhile, Playter noted that the Jaden Foundation has been able to conduct yearly outreaches, and it is her desire to be able to have monthly outreaches.

She said, “I wish to do it monthly someday because I know what the challenges are when you have your children depending on you, more so, when you have to care for the ones that need special care. It’s a lot to deal with as parents, especially for mothers and single fathers dealing with a special needs children.”

Playter told Kaieteur News that the Jaden Foundation also wants to help people from different regions.

“We want to help as much people as possible,” she said adding that it would be a blessing to partner with Governmental organizations, businesses and people who want to carry out the same mission of helping others.”

She said “The Jaden Foundation believes that all lives have a purpose and that we must be treated equally despite of our differences and our different beliefs we can only do it together if we work together, there’s no other way…We can’t do it all by ourselves but together we can do greater things, if we start by helping just one person. Our mission will be completed”

In the interim, Playter said “The Jaden Foundation team will keep going and will continue to do our best to help in whatever way we can.”

The model and mother of two expressed heartfelt thanks to, President Irfaan Ali and his team, Meditron Inc, EMC Inc, Junior Pools, Dynas Embroidery, Kay’s Lakes, Playter’s Enterprise, Glow by Michelle Beauty School and Salon, and the Jaden Foundation team, Dr. Karen Butters, Frank Satnarine, UBern Davidson, Eileen Davidson,Jason Playter, Lisa Tyson, Malika Russell, Etswick North, Eon Vieira , Andrew Debidin , and Jasmine Kay.

The beauty Ambassador also thanked her son Justin for his love and support to his special need brother Jaden.

Playter expressed special thanks to Alana and Tiffany Battiva who organized the mothers and children for the outreach in Bartica as well as the Mayor of Bartica Mr. Marshall, who made sure that the team was well received and taken care of while there.

Since its launch, the Jaden Foundation has done yearly outreaches at Kamuni creek, in Region Three, Georgetown and Berbice and Bartica.