Scores missed flights after truck ‘breakdown’ on Grove Public Road

Kaieteur News – Scores of Passengers bound for New York and other destinations missed their flights, after a truck reportedly broke down at Grove along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) Public Road, on Saturday evening at around 19:00hrs.

Passengers and residents along the East Bank were left stranded for hours. One individual recounted that it took them an hour and half to move from Herstelling to Little Diamond.

The East Bank Demerara Highway is the only road to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the traffic madness erupted just after the truck blocked off one of the lanes.

Many of the passengers began reaching out for the media for the traffic situation to be publicized so that the relevant authorities can send traffic ranks to assist.

Traffic ranks tried their best but it took a while for the truck to move into the corner of the road so that the traffic could flow again.

The delay caused many to miss their flights. According to information received, Jet Blue flights were scheduled for take off at 22:00 and 23:00hrs respectively and the backed-up traffic only started moving freely close to midnight. Those who missed their flights said that they are quite angry because they won’t get a refund from the airline and will have to purchase a ticket for another flight.

A few were lucky to make it on time after their 23:00hrs flight was delayed for half an hour, but claimed that they had to break the law in order to catch the plane.

One of them said (name provided), “It looked like some Government officials were passing by with police escorts with sirens blazing, and they were given the privilege to go up a one way so our taxi driver decided to sneak in and drive behind them”.

“My heart was in my hands because he had to speed to keep up with the police escorts,” added the passenger.

When the individual arrived at the airport she recounted having to run along with other late passengers to check-in.

Luckily she got through but others were not so lucky.

A large crowd of incoming passengers were also forced to stand and wait outside of the airport for hours because their relatives coming to pick them up were stuck in traffic.

Last month the Government partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to launch an artificial intelligence traffic application called RESOLV.

The app was created to provide commuters- especially those who use the East Bank Corridor- with notification and traffic advisory updates when roadways are under construction, however, with Saturday night’s situation the operators of the software might have to include advisories for when unexpected incidents occur.

The app was developed so that road users can plan ahead before leaving their homes or they can be informed of alternative routes.

Road users, according to reports can get these real-time updates on road closures, traffic situation, detours, etc. by scanning a WhatsApp QR. or by simply sending a ‘Subscribe Me’ via WhatsApp to telephone number +1 (786)-244-6125).