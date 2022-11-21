People going deaf in de country

Kaieteur News – De Ministry of Health looking fuh some ear doctor. Dem seh how we gat too much people wah hard ears. But dat is only part of de hearing problem wah de country gat. De biggest problem is dat one in every five of we people hard of hearing.

And it all cause by too much noise. Yuh walking pun de road and dem drivers mekking yuh jump when dem blow dem horn. And dem blowing dem horn on anything. If dem see a nice gyal, dem blowing dem horn. If dem want yuh to stop, dem blowing dem horn. And if dem want yuh pass, dem blowing demk horn. If dem see Glenn Lall and he protestors dem blowing dem horn.

Yuh deh in de minibus and de music blasting loud enough fuh deaf yuh. Yuh go to a birthday party and yuh can’t hear what de person next to yuh saying. Dem playing de music too loud.

Yuh go to de cricket ground and dem gat big speaker box blaring music. De same at de football ground. Soon enough yuh gan gat to get ear plugs at de funeral.

All dat noise producing a deaf population. It mek dem boys remember de boy wah carry he girlfriend fuh meet he mother. He tell he girlfriend how he mother deaf and she gat to speak slowly and loudly. And he tell he mother how de girlfriend disabled.

Talk half. Leff half.