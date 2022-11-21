Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championships opened with entertaining action

– Concluded last night

Kaieteur News – The Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championships commenced on Friday evening with an entertaining card that featured ten bouts at the National Gymnasium.

The three-day tournament featured over 50 boxers from Gyms in Berbice, Essequibo, Linden and Georgetown. Prior to the commencement, a total of 64 boxers were weighed in and also passed their medical exams on Thursday.

Among the small, boisterous crowd that witnessed the opening night were Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President, Steve Ninville, and Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, who no doubt was there to support the armed forces.

It was an evening full of action from the first bout that saw Gladston Winter come out on top against Rajesh Balgobin in the School Boys 26KG 28KG.

The two School Boys 36KG 38KG bouts were intriguing as well; Simeon Jones defeated Cleon Collinson, while Shaun Sobora triumphed over Markel Blue.

In the Junior 36KG 38KG, Shaquan Marshall reigned supreme over Jadon Lewis while Matthew Thomas won against Yohanoy Marshall in the 45KG 46KG match.

The night heated up during the second half of the card as the Junior Welterweight Division commenced with Junior Hyman stopping Johvon Archer.

In the other two Welterweight bouts, Nadir Walker gained a walkover from Keenan Williams then Patrick Harvey stopped Stephan Caesar.

GDFs Ishmael Glen defeated Polices Lesile James via a unanimous decision in the Welterweight bout the penultimate showdown of the night.

Finally, the Super Heavyweights took centre stage and delivered a spirited battle that was supported by everyone in the venue. GDFs Andre Shepherd went head to head with GPFs Tulsi Persaud, which saw the latter prevail by way of a unanimous decision.