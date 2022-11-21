Latest update November 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Goal Spree as Upper Corentyne River teams suffer mixed fortunes

Nov 21, 2022 Sports

– Travelled over 120 miles to participate in One Guyana Football Competition

Siparuta goal scorers

Kaieteur News – After travelling for more than 120 miles to participate in the One Guyana Football competition in New Amsterdam, it was a mixed feeling for two Upper Corentyne River teams, Siparuta and Orealla that are participating in the competition.

Siparuta started things on a good note for the teams from the Corentyne River by eking out a hard fought 5-4 victory over Corriverton/Upper Corentyne to bring smiles on the faces of those from the Riverain area. Their happiness was short lived as neighbor Orealla were swamped by South New Amsterdam 8-0.

The games, which were played at the All Saints Scott Church Ground on Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, saw a large turnout at the venue.

The game between Siparuta and Corriverton was a ding dong affair that when down to the wire with the Corentyne River team holding off the Corriverton team, which incidentally also travelled over 50 miles for the encounter, 5-4.

At half time Siparuta led 3-0. On the resumption Corriverton clawed their way back to tie things up at 3-3. Siparuta took the lead in the 76 minute only for Corriverton to tie things up again in the 78 minute.   Siparuta then scored again in the 84th minute to squeeze home.

Scoring for the winners were Manfred Williams, Reoaldo Felix, Rupert Johnson and Murphy Felix while an own goal account for the 5th.

The goal scorers for Corriverton were Devon George with a double and Ryan Gomes while they also benefited from an own goal.

While the first game was a close encounter the second game saw South New Amsterdam being all over their Orealla counterparts as they found the back of the nets at regular intervals to register an 8-0 hammering of the Corentyne River team.

Stanleytown goal scorers

By half time they were 4-0 in the lead.  Scoring for the winners Leonard Adams and Alistra Drakes led the way with a double each, while there was one apiece for Lomar Reid, Kevin Mickle, Shaka Rowe and Sherwin Ally.

The competition is continuing with semifinal play as Siparuta is down to play Lower Corentyne and South New Amsterdam take on North New Amsterdam. (Samuel Whyte)

