Goal Spree as Upper Corentyne River teams suffer mixed fortunes

Latest update November 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2022 Sports
– Travelled over 120 miles to participate in One Guyana Football Competition
Kaieteur News – After travelling for more than 120 miles to participate in the One Guyana Football competition in New Amsterdam, it was a mixed feeling for two Upper Corentyne River teams, Siparuta and Orealla that are participating in the competition.
Siparuta started things on a good note for the teams from the Corentyne River by eking out a hard fought 5-4 victory over Corriverton/Upper Corentyne to bring smiles on the faces of those from the Riverain area. Their happiness was short lived as neighbor Orealla were swamped by South New Amsterdam 8-0.
The games, which were played at the All Saints Scott Church Ground on Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, saw a large turnout at the venue.
The game between Siparuta and Corriverton was a ding dong affair that when down to the wire with the Corentyne River team holding off the Corriverton team, which incidentally also travelled over 50 miles for the encounter, 5-4.
At half time Siparuta led 3-0. On the resumption Corriverton clawed their way back to tie things up at 3-3. Siparuta took the lead in the 76 minute only for Corriverton to tie things up again in the 78 minute. Siparuta then scored again in the 84th minute to squeeze home.
Scoring for the winners were Manfred Williams, Reoaldo Felix, Rupert Johnson and Murphy Felix while an own goal account for the 5th.
The goal scorers for Corriverton were Devon George with a double and Ryan Gomes while they also benefited from an own goal.
While the first game was a close encounter the second game saw South New Amsterdam being all over their Orealla counterparts as they found the back of the nets at regular intervals to register an 8-0 hammering of the Corentyne River team.
By half time they were 4-0 in the lead. Scoring for the winners Leonard Adams and Alistra Drakes led the way with a double each, while there was one apiece for Lomar Reid, Kevin Mickle, Shaka Rowe and Sherwin Ally.
The competition is continuing with semifinal play as Siparuta is down to play Lower Corentyne and South New Amsterdam take on North New Amsterdam. (Samuel Whyte)
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
Nov 21, 2022– Board targets bowling machines and concrete pitches in 2023 Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) as part of its comprehensive countywide youth development programme, handed...
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – In a Facebook interview over the weekend with UK-based opposition activist, Norman Brown, Khemraj Ramjattan... more
It is estimated the combined gross recoverable reserves the total amount of oil which the oil companies expect to extract... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]