Georgetown defeat East Bank by 306 runs

Nov 21, 2022 Sports
Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter Association Tournament
Kaieteur News – In Demerara Cricket Board Under15 Inter Association tournament second round match, Emmauel Lewis hits a brilliant century as Georgetown overpowered East Bank to claim victory against the East Bank side.
At Queens College Ground, Georgetown won the toss and elected to bat on an excellent wicket posting 365 for 8 from their allotted 50 overs, Skipper Lewis stood his mark and scored a well-constructed 103 hitting 10 sixes and 3 fours in his outstanding innings. He was well supported by Trilok Nanan who contributed 52 and Lomar Seecharran chipped in with 42. Navindra Singh was the most destructed bowler grabbing 4 for 37, while he was supported by Roupie Rajaram, Alex Singh and Dilshan Latchman who took one wicket a piece.
In reply East Bank struggled and only managed 59 for 7 from 28 overs before the rain came and ended the game in DLS. Captain Roupie Rajaram tried to keep his team alive and managed to score 20 not out and was the lone batter to reach double figures. Darwin LaRose claimed 2 for 9 while being supported by Rovaldo Pereira with 2 for 15.
