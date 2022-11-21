East Coast beat East Bank by 7 wickets

Latest update November 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2022 Sports
Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter Association Tournament
Kaieteur News – Skipper Mickel Sharma displayed an excellent all-round performance to take his team home to victory by seven wickets in the DCB U-15 Inter Association Cricket tournament.
At Queen s College Ground, East Bank won the toss and elected to take first strike scoring a quiet 57 all from 17 overs of their allotted reduced 35 overs. The match was reduced due to a late start; however, this did not stop the outstanding performances of the East Coast side.
Batting for East Bank, Keshan Singh was the lone batter to score double figures with 13, Skipper of the East Coast side Mickel Sharma stood his grounds and claimed 4 for 2 from 1 over, while he was supported by Udesh Jaikarran who took 3 for 17 and Kyle Gibson who picked up 2 for 18.
East Coast in reply raced to their target after they lost three wickets. Opener Munesh Outar top scored with 15, while Sharma chipped in with 12, Keshna Singh, Roupie Rajaram and Dilshan Latchman collected one wicket each. East Coast won by seven wickets.
On Wednesday November 23, 2022, East Coast will battle Georgetown at Queen s College ground.
