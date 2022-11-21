Demerara Cricket Board holds Under13 trail matches

Latest update November 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – With the Guyana Cricket Boards initiative of hosting a bilateral Regional Under13 Tournament in collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago scheduled to commence on December 10, 2022, the Demerara Cricket Board will be hosting three trial matches at the Muslim Youth Organization ground today Monday November 21, Tuesday November 22 and Thursday November 24, 2022. These matches are being held in order to give the young and talented Under13 players in Demerara a chance to represent both Demerara and Guyana in this bilateral Tournament.
Several players were divided into three teams for these trial matches. Their performances will determine the Demerara under13 team to participate in the GCB under13 Inter County Tournament which is scheduled to commence shortly after the trail games after which a National Under13 team will be selected.
Teams listed below:
Team A Pigeon: Brandon Henry (Captain), Jermaine Grovesnor, Reul Dindyal, Makai Dowlin, Kadeem Capbell, Akash Roopnarine, Sharma John, Jasami Craig, Joshua Williams, Nathaniel Sukhanan, Ballshankar Narine.
Team B Macaw: Lomar Seecharran (Captain), Devendra Ramkarran, Mario Singh, Jaden Cargo, Nathan Gurcharran, Kush Seegobin, Noel Madramootoo, Patrice Frazer, Thierry Davis, Darren Demendonce, Ajay Kissoon.
Team C Parrot: Reyaz Latif (Captain), Nicholas Rukhdeo, Ganesh Appanah, Xavier Endozie, Rakeem Latif, Andy John, Mickhail Johnson, Vikash Roopnarine, Henenkiah Hohenkiek, Shankar Ramesh, Aditya Motilall, Nathan Bishop.
The fixtures for the practice matches are as follows:
Team A Pigeon will face Team B Macaw today Monday November 21, 2022, while on Tuesday November 22, 2022, Team B Macaw will battle Team C Parrot, after which Team A Pigeon will take on Team C Parrot on Thursday November 24, 2022. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 hrs and will be 40 overs per innings.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
Nov 21, 2022– Board targets bowling machines and concrete pitches in 2023 Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) as part of its comprehensive countywide youth development programme, handed...
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – In a Facebook interview over the weekend with UK-based opposition activist, Norman Brown, Khemraj Ramjattan... more
It is estimated the combined gross recoverable reserves the total amount of oil which the oil companies expect to extract... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]