Demerara Cricket Board holds Under13 trail matches

Kaieteur News – With the Guyana Cricket Boards initiative of hosting a bilateral Regional Under13 Tournament in collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago scheduled to commence on December 10, 2022, the Demerara Cricket Board will be hosting three trial matches at the Muslim Youth Organization ground today Monday November 21, Tuesday November 22 and Thursday November 24, 2022. These matches are being held in order to give the young and talented Under13 players in Demerara a chance to represent both Demerara and Guyana in this bilateral Tournament.

Several players were divided into three teams for these trial matches. Their performances will determine the Demerara under13 team to participate in the GCB under13 Inter County Tournament which is scheduled to commence shortly after the trail games after which a National Under13 team will be selected.

Teams listed below:

Team A Pigeon: Brandon Henry (Captain), Jermaine Grovesnor, Reul Dindyal, Makai Dowlin, Kadeem Capbell, Akash Roopnarine, Sharma John, Jasami Craig, Joshua Williams, Nathaniel Sukhanan, Ballshankar Narine.

Team B Macaw: Lomar Seecharran (Captain), Devendra Ramkarran, Mario Singh, Jaden Cargo, Nathan Gurcharran, Kush Seegobin, Noel Madramootoo, Patrice Frazer, Thierry Davis, Darren Demendonce, Ajay Kissoon.

Team C Parrot: Reyaz Latif (Captain), Nicholas Rukhdeo, Ganesh Appanah, Xavier Endozie, Rakeem Latif, Andy John, Mickhail Johnson, Vikash Roopnarine, Henenkiah Hohenkiek, Shankar Ramesh, Aditya Motilall, Nathan Bishop.

The fixtures for the practice matches are as follows:

Team A Pigeon will face Team B Macaw today Monday November 21, 2022, while on Tuesday November 22, 2022, Team B Macaw will battle Team C Parrot, after which Team A Pigeon will take on Team C Parrot on Thursday November 24, 2022. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 hrs and will be 40 overs per innings.