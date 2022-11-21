Body of Linden boat captain recovered

Latest update November 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The body of the Linden boat captain who was allegedly pushed overboard by his passengers was on Sunday recovered from the Demerara River.
According to Police, the remains of Elick Alexander, 55, floated up around 10:00hrs. Meanwhile, the two passengers accused of pushing him overboard remain in custody. They were identified as two brothers and the Region 10 Police , Hugh Winter stopped short of saying if the men had admitted to the accusations, but disclosed that they were the only two persons found by police in the boat when it was recovered.
Police were told that the suspects are of unsound mind, but Kaieteur News understands that they are not really mad men but individuals who use illegal drugs.
Police reported that Alexander captained a boat at Dutchies Boat Landing – which is owned by a woman living overseas – from Wismar to Mackenzie, and was reportedly waiting on passengers when the two suspects entered his boat.
Alexander reportedly pulled off with the two men onboard, and it was while they were some 40 ft out in the river, he was allegedly pushed overboard.
Police learnt of the incident around 01:10hrs and sent out a drone to locate where the boat was.
They found out that it was in vicinity at Spiegthland, and ranks were sent in pursuit of the men.
Ranks took control of the vessel, handcuffed the two men and brought them to shore.
Investigations are ongoing.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
