BCB obtains sponsorship for Sir James France Memorial for Berbice River sub associations

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) as part of its effort to develop cricket in every area in the ancient county has attracted sponsorship to host a 20/20 tournament for teams in the Berbice Riverain communities.

The sponsorship was obtained from Professional Engineering and Construction Services along with Charlyn Artigua and Associates Law Office.

BCB President, Hilbert Foster, stated that it was a donation by Nolan France, an engineer who was born in the Riverain area and wanted to contribute to the games development. Foster expressed delight at the sponsorship, stating that the BCB has now obtained sponsorship for two tournaments in the space of one month for the remote area.

The first one is the Dave West Indian Imports 40overs tournament and the 20/20. The tournament is sponsored in memory of the late James France, the father of Nolan France. The late James France was an outstanding educator in the Riverain area and was also active in the development of sports.

The tournament will be organised by the Berbice River Cricket Association and Floyd Benjamin, a cricket coach attached to the BCB.

Among the teams expected to play are Kimba, Wiruni, Ebini and Sand Hills. After the round robin matches, the two top teams will travel to the Albion Cricket Ground to play the final under lights. The winning team and runner up will both receive cash incentives and trophies while the Man of the Finals award is also up for grabs.

France revealed that he was very impressed with the work of Berbice Cricket Board and wanted to play a role in the development of the game in the area where he was born and attended primary school.

He noted that now that he was a very successful professional engineer, he wanted to give other youths in the area an opportunity to fulfill their potential on the cricket field. He stated that his father played a very important role in his educational career and the cricket tournament would be a fitting tribute to him.

France also announced that the tournament will be an annual event.