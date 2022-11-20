Latest update November 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Teen dies in early morning accident at Le Ressouvenir

Nov 20, 2022 News

…driver, other passenger critical

Kaieteur News – A teenager is dead and two persons injured following an early morning motorcar accident at Le Ressouuvenir Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Sudesh Mahadeo

Dead is Sudesh Mahadeo, 18, of Lot 20 Bee Hive, ECD.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), at 01:15h, the motorcar bearing registration number PKK 2362 was traveling east along the northern carriageway of Le Ressouvenir Public Road, at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

In the process, the vehicle spun twice and collided with a concrete fence just off the road’s northern edge, police revealed.

Due to the impact, Mahadeo pitched through the front windshield onto the road surface while the driver and Rewtie were stuck in the vehicle.

Mahadeo was reportedly seated on the front left passenger side of the motorcar while Kowal Rewtie, 19, also of Bee Hive, ECD was seated on the rear passenger side of the car. The driver is unidentified.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene, where the doctor on duty pronounced Mahadeo dead. His body was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be done.

Rewtie and the driver have been listed as critical and are being treated at the GPHC.

Investigations are continuing.

