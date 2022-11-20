Public Works Ministry yet to receive $12.4M telephone network system six years after supplier paid in full – AG Report

Latest update November 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Nov 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is yet to receive a $12.470M telephone network system that was paid for in full six years ago. The contract for the provision of the telephone system was signed in December 2016 under the then Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma in his 2021 Report disclosed that the telephone system is yet to be delivered by the supplier. The sum paid in full covers the supply, delivery and installation of the new telephone network.

According to the Report, the supply and installation were required to be completed within 90 days of the signing of the contract. The supplier was required to receive 50 per cent of the payment within 30 days of the signing of the contract and the balance upon delivery and issuance of the provisional acceptance certificate.

However, it was revealed that the Ministry paid the full contact sum to the supplier on December 31, 2016 and at the time of reporting the AG said, “more than six years after the contract was signed, the new telephone network is yet to be installed at the Ministry.”

The Ministry of Public Works had written the Ministry of Legal Affairs on July 28, 2022 seeking assistance in the matter.

Meanwhile, the AG has recommended that the Head of the Budget Agency follows-up on the matter with a view of brining closure.

 

 

