Policeman awarded Champion Rider at South Dakota race of champions

The Guyana Police Force continues to show that it is not only about fighting crime, making arrest and prospecting persons, but plays an integral part in the day to day aspects of people’s lives, with its diverse daily activities.

On Sunday last at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) one day International Circuit Race Meet held at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri in Demerara. A police rank, was among those that stole the show with his outstanding performance.

Police Constable Shem Chattersingh, who is attached to the Transport Workshop, showed his class and diversity. Putting aside his police apparel and mechanic tunic he donned his riding gear as he competed amongst the best in the country.

He not only competed but rode away with the Champion Rider title in the Street Class Bike category.

He also copped a second place in the GMRSC Ignite Race of Champions category.

He had earlier dominated proceedings in the Drag Race competition that was held in August winning in the 600cc and 1000cc categories, riding a 600 Suzuki GSXR bike.

The young policeman and aspiring Super Biker also did well back in July when he participated in the Ignite Race of Champions where he secured a first and second place in the Street Class Super Bikes competition.

Chattersingh, who along with his father, comprise team 101. He did not enter the sport by chance but always had a love for the game and began riding since the age of five.

As his interest grew he began to admire champion rider Mark Vieira and this motivated him to begin riding professionally back in 2018.

Chattersingh’s aim is to move up in category, in doing so he hopes to acquire a 2021/2022 R6 Motorcycle that would enable him to up his game in 2023 so that he could compete in the Super Stock Class Category.

Among his sponsors were the Guyana Police Force and top Cop Clifton Hicken among others.

(Samuel Whyte)

