Moffett’s Sweet Treats: Dessert Heaven

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – After much encouragement and great reviews from first her family members, and then co-workers, 31-year-old Jilesa Lewis was able to launch her business “Moffett’s Sweet Treats” back in April of 2018.

Moffett’s Sweet Treats is the ideal place to satisfy your fondness for sweet food. Try any of their scrumptious cheesecakes, cookies or cupcakes. From starting off with just baking cakes and cupcakes, Lewis now has over 20 sugary-treats and pastry on her menu. There are such delights as cheesecake, brownies, cookies, chocolate covered strawberries, and eclairs, just to name a few.

The business is located in Nismes, on the West Bank Demerara, which is about a 5-10-minute drive from the Demerara Harbour Bridge. They also offer free delivery to customers in Central Georgetown on weekdays.

When asked what her best-sellers are, Jilesa shared, “Cakes and cupcakes mainly for birthday celebrations. The kids character-themed cakes dominate. There is also cheesecake, which is now becoming a popular treat to my customers. I usually have Cheesecake Fridays, which is every Friday lately. I have been told many times, ‘It’s the best I’ve ever had.”

Compliments of Lewis, I was able to indulge in her cheesecake, cupcake and brownie. The thick, creamy filling of the cheese topped with passion fruit, raspberry and purple berry syrup with crust at the bottom left me craving more. The cupcake was moist and flavourful, and the brownie was one of the best I have ever tried.

Back in June, the business catered for the “Blankets and Baskets” event. They have also catered for Kids Jamboree, which was in August last, and even cater for Corporate Businesses, like the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL).

Lewis stated that her long-term goal with her business is to make Moffett’s Sweet Treats the dessert hub of the town. Her inspiration for her business came after she baked a cake for her father’s birthday, and then another for her son’s birthday.

“In January of 2018, I tried a thing for my dad’s birthday celebration, after watching tons of YouTube videos. Then again for my son’s birthday a few days after,” Lewis added “I fell in love with creating the design and seeing the smile on my son’s face sealed the fate,” she said.

Lewis added, “It’s the smiles and great reviews that keep me going each time. My favourite of all is creating cakes and treats for kids, they are honest and blunt, and inspire me to keep pushing ahead.”

After completing secondary school back in 2008 as valedictorian, Lewis had hopes of following a career in accounting by furthering her studies, but growing up with a large family, finance was an issue.

“I worked as an Account Clerk at a few organizations, did teaching and a little graphic designing before that, loved everything about it until I tried my hands at cake designing. I started off with basic YouTube teaching and was going great. I then told myself I should get a certificate, so went on to Carnegie, did (an) elementary course there, then went on to advance level but that wasn’t it for me…my main teacher was and still is my online source. I learnt fondant designs, butter-cream techniques and so many different cakes…from all over the world,” the business-owner added.

Lewis went on to share that while finding her way, she juggled being a pregnant mother with two kids at that time, and a full-time job with her business on the side. While it was not easy, Lewis noted, she made it happen.

“I then resigned from my full-time job just over a year to focus more on my business and my family after COVID did not seem to be going anywhere. Fast forward to today, I’m one of the top designers in my field with my company growing, and next year will make five years in the business, now a mom of three beautiful kids and a loving supportive partner as my better half,” Lewis added.

(To contact Jelisa, you can visit the Moffett’s Sweet Treats page on Facebook or call using WhatsApp (+592) 691 7151)