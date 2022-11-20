Lynch and America must also speak about oil contract

Kaieteur News – The US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch, has done her duty to the American Government and people that she represents. Similarly, Ambassador Lynch has done yeoman service to this country, and for the Guyanese people. We hail her contributions; recognize her tireless efforts to bring some peace, truth, inclusion, transparency, corruption, justice, and other issues that offer stability to this nation.

We at this paper must also be frank, which we are sure will be appreciated because of how involved the Ambassador has been. We have had cause to differ with Ambassador Lynch on one thing for a long time now, with a second development from her recently that confirmed what is important to her and the United States, and where that leaves us, the masses of Guyanese.

Ambassador Lynch has seen it proper, made it her consistent standard, to speak to what are the sources of deep disagreement and division in Guyana. In several instances, Her Excellency has gone into places (as in person) where no other resident diplomatic chief, no other doyenne of the diplomatic corps, has ventured before. The long period between the 2018 no-confidence motion and the March 2020 elections, with some degree of restless closure five months after that, stands as an outstanding example of her handiwork in Guyana’s political trenches. She could have been a campaigner with high political stakes of her own, for all her energy, determination, and passion to get things right. In all of those, we observed a powerful commitment to be about, and getting to, what is fair, what is about justice. Again, we are pleased to say, well done, and kudos.

But on something that is near and dear and clear to the hearts of every Guyanese, Ambassador Lynch has been noticeably silent, and representing what can only be described as a long disappearing act. Where is Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch on the 2016 oil contract between America’s ExxonMobil and Guyana? It would be pleasing to hear her say something about that contract, which is nothing but a gruesome criminal abomination. Because of its grisly terms that strangle Guyanese, it is as if their blood seeps into the sand and soil of this land from the worst white-collar, corporate crime conceivable. Because the United States Government has taken it upon itself to project a position on so many sensitive matters of significance in this country, it would be enlightening to hear from Ambassador Lynch what is that position on the ExxonMobil contract, given what it means (and doesn’t mean) for Guyanese.

The last thing that any Guyanese should be comforted by is that the 2016 oil contract is a matter between private commercial parties, both of whom are quite capable to look after their interests, and neither of whom needs intervention by others. That is wrong as anybody, any superpower government, any senior diplomat could be with such a posture and accompanying message. America has made it its business to be involved in our business, be it unilaterally or by invitation from us. It must maintain that consistency with the ExxonMobil contract terms front and center. On behalf of all Guyanese incensed by the lopsided nature of the ExxonMobil contract, we invite Ambassador Lynch to grace Guyana with similar such involvement publicly expressed. The US Government cannot avoid, must not take the easy way out, saying nothing. We wait on her, hope that America doesn’t disappoint.

To fuel this call of ours, the Ambassador said something recently about the wonderful promise of Guyana’s economy. It is so, Ambassador Lynch, but for whom? The US and Ambassador are so neck-deep in Guyana’s matters that it would be a hypocrisy to highly recommend Guyana’s economy, while thunderously silent on ExxonMobil’s contract. To speak of economic promise means one also must speak to the contract. As Ambassador Lynch signals an invitation to American business interests about the great Guyana economy and its opportunities ripe for the plucking, Her Excellency must, in the identical fashion, speak to the want and need in the suffering local population, the frightened Guyanese multitude. Ambassador Lynch: it has to do with the ExxonMobil oil contract. Simply put, Guyana must get more. And it is America’s business.