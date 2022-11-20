Jealous ‘Spanish Man’ charged with murder of miner

Kaieteur News – Carlos Da Silva Rodrigues, 27, a Venezuelan national, better known as ‘Spanish Man’ was on Friday charged by Bartica police for the murder of 37-year-old miner Ravendra Alfred and remanded to prison.

‘Spanish Man’ had confessed to killing Alfred. Rodrigues reportedly used a Brazilian cutlass to chop Alfred to death on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Alfred’s chopped remains were found along a trail in the Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni, Region Seven. He appeared before Principal Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until December 22, 2022.

‘Spanish Man’ told police that he chopped Alfred to death because he was involved in a relationship with his (Spanish Man) girlfriend. He recalled that he was walking down the Sand Hill Backdam trail on November 13 when he saw the Alfred and the woman. The woman was seated on Alfred’s lap.

This angered ‘Spanish Man’ who said he called out to his girlfriend but she refused to answer him. Overwhelmed with jealousy, he pulled out a Brazilian cutlass he had with him and approached the couple.

‘Spanish Man’ said he chopped Alfred until he fell to the ground and then he escaped with the woman. He said he held her closely and forced her to go with him because he loved her deeply.

The man disclosed that he hid the murder weapon in a parked truck along a trail at Puruni and he and the woman spent the night at Balamali before making their way to Bartica. It was his intention to disappear without a trace but he was caught by police.