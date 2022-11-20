Horseracing action returns to Port Mourant Turf Club December 11th 

Latest update November 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

After staging their highly successfully one day horserace meet on November 6th, the Port Mourant Turf at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice is quickly becoming the number one track for horseracing in Guyana.

The Management of the entity is at it again and has planned a meet for Sunday 11th December. .

Known as the Port Mourant “Big Yard” Turf Club, because of its size, horseracing events at the entity, which is the only one with some governmental control, are always keenly contested with large crowd support and are very entertaining.

Taking everything into consideration the organizers have thus planned a mega meet that caters for all horses and horse owners as much as possible. Close to $10M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

A number of feature events are on the cards and entries have already begun to pour in as owners try to get on board early. The feature event however is open to all racehorses in Guyana and is expected to see the top trotters in the country entered to battle for the top purse of a whopping $2M and trophy over 8 furlongs.

Another feature event is open to all West Indian bred horses for a sumptuous $1M and trophy over 1mile.

The next event is for animals classified H and lower for an encouraging take of $500,000 and trophy. The distance is 6 furlongs which incidentally is the distance for all the remaining races.

Also competing for a winning purse of $500,000 and trophy are the Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses.

The event for animals classified for J and lower for a take home award of $300,000 and trophy.

There is an event for the J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/ earner events. The pole position taking is worth $200,000 and trophy.

The final event will see the K and L category animals competing for a $300,000 and trophy take home incentive.

For events No 1 and 2 the animals will be allotted weights according to their classifications. Also to note is that in the event for Guyana and West Indian bred two years old horses, if a Guyana bred horse doesn’t win or place in that that event, the Guyana Bred animal that crosses the line first will be paid separately.

Already Banks DIH Limited and Delmur Company Limited are on board.

Interested persons can contact Therbhuwan “Gingo” Jagdeo, Dennis Deroop and other members of the PMTC as early as possible for entry and other information.  (Samuel Whyte)

 

 

