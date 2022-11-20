‘Gold Teeth’ charged, remanded for killing man over ‘bush weed’

Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine year old Jamal Adams called ‘Gold Teeth’ was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for allegedly killing Sherwayne Underwood during an argument over ‘bush weed’ – a cheap type of marijuana. He was remanded until December 15, 2022.

‘Gold Teeth’ of 1343 Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared virtually at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence of murder.

According to reports, ‘Gold Teeth’ admitted that he stabbed Underwood whom he was imbibing with on Tuesday last at Police Corner, WBD, during an argument over ‘bush weed’. The stabbing incident occurred at about 03:00h.

Underwood was reportedly smoking marijuana while consuming alcohol with ‘Gold Teeth’ when ‘Gold Teeth’ reportedly accused him of smoking ‘bush weed’ and not marijuana. Underwood was reportedly angered by the suspect’s statements and an argument occurred.

According to the police report, Underwood reportedly punched the suspect and a fight ensued. During the fight, ‘Gold Teeth’ allegedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Underwood to his abdomen.

The injured man reportedly, ran a short distance away before collapsing. He was assisted by eyewitnesses who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention. He died while receiving treatment.