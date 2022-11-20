‘Gold Teeth’ charged, remanded for killing man over ‘bush weed’

Latest update November 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine year old Jamal Adams called ‘Gold Teeth’ was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for allegedly killing Sherwayne Underwood during an argument over ‘bush weed’ – a cheap type of marijuana. He was remanded until December 15, 2022.
‘Gold Teeth’ of 1343 Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared virtually at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence of murder.
According to reports, ‘Gold Teeth’ admitted that he stabbed Underwood whom he was imbibing with on Tuesday last at Police Corner, WBD, during an argument over ‘bush weed’. The stabbing incident occurred at about 03:00h.
Underwood was reportedly smoking marijuana while consuming alcohol with ‘Gold Teeth’ when ‘Gold Teeth’ reportedly accused him of smoking ‘bush weed’ and not marijuana. Underwood was reportedly angered by the suspect’s statements and an argument occurred.
According to the police report, Underwood reportedly punched the suspect and a fight ensued. During the fight, ‘Gold Teeth’ allegedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Underwood to his abdomen.
The injured man reportedly, ran a short distance away before collapsing. He was assisted by eyewitnesses who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention. He died while receiving treatment.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
Nov 20, 2022Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle spearheaded a clean-up drive in West Ruimveldt yesterday. The clean-up drive included weeding and grading of the playfield, and the removal of debris from the...
Nov 20, 2022
Nov 20, 2022
Nov 20, 2022
Nov 20, 2022
Nov 20, 2022
Kaieteur News – I will never let people in this country dictate my moral choices. The people in this country have no... more
Kaieteur News – The poor are great accumulators. Not necessarily of wealth for if this was the case, they would hardly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]