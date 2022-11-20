Latest update November 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Gold Teeth’ charged, remanded for killing man over ‘bush weed’

Nov 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine year old Jamal Adams called ‘Gold Teeth’ was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for allegedly killing Sherwayne Underwood during an argument over ‘bush weed’ – a cheap type of marijuana. He was remanded until December 15, 2022.

Remanded for murder: Jamal Abrams known as “Gold Teeth”

‘Gold Teeth’ of 1343 Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared virtually at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence of murder.

According to reports, ‘Gold Teeth’ admitted that he stabbed Underwood whom he was imbibing with on Tuesday last at Police Corner, WBD, during an argument over ‘bush weed’. The stabbing incident occurred at about 03:00h.

Dead: Sherwayne Underwood

Underwood was reportedly smoking marijuana while consuming alcohol with ‘Gold Teeth’ when ‘Gold Teeth’ reportedly accused him of smoking ‘bush weed’ and not marijuana. Underwood was reportedly angered by the suspect’s statements and an argument occurred.

According to the police report, Underwood reportedly punched the suspect and a fight ensued. During the fight, ‘Gold Teeth’ allegedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Underwood to his abdomen.

The injured man reportedly, ran a short distance away before collapsing. He was assisted by eyewitnesses who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention. He died while receiving treatment.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need Know Today:

America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Director of Sports Ninvalle spearheads clean up exercise in West Ruimveldt playfield area

Director of Sports Ninvalle spearheads clean up exercise in West...

Nov 20, 2022

  Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle spearheaded a clean-up drive in West Ruimveldt yesterday. The clean-up drive included weeding and grading of the playfield, and the removal of debris from the...
Read More
Horseracing action returns to Port Mourant Turf Club December 11th 

Horseracing action returns to Port Mourant Turf...

Nov 20, 2022

Enterprise defeat St. Pius to take first title

Enterprise defeat St. Pius to take first title

Nov 20, 2022

Policeman awarded Champion Rider at South Dakota race of champions

Policeman awarded Champion Rider at South Dakota...

Nov 20, 2022

Demerara Cricket Board Under15 Inter Association Tournament

Demerara Cricket Board Under15 Inter Association...

Nov 20, 2022

Gaffoors Industries Limited makes donation to the Guyana Cricket Board

Gaffoors Industries Limited makes donation to the...

Nov 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ON THE MARGINS AT CHRISTMAS

    Kaieteur News – The poor are great accumulators. Not necessarily of wealth for if this was the case, they would hardly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]