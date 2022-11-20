Enterprise defeat St. Pius to take first title

COURTS Pee Wee U-11 Tournament…

– North GT claim third

Enterprise were crowned the ninth Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Champion following a marvelous performance against two-time champion, St. Pius, in the finale yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

Highest Goal Scorer and Most Valuable Player, Jashan Haynes, led his team to the title with a double after St. Pius drew first blood in the 13th minute when Carlon Robinson scored. Two minutes later Haynes equalised then gave his team the lead with the decider in the 30th minute.

Haynes was well rewarded for his efforts with incentives from Courts, Sterling Products and MVP Sports, all supporters of the highly anticipated tournament. St. Pius’ Aaron Vasconcellos was adjudged the MVP of the runner up team while St. Pius also claimed the Best Goal Keeper and Best Coach awards.

North Georgetown settled Marian Academy 3 – 1 to take the third place trophy. Marian Academy went ahead in the 13th minute from a penalty kick but Nathan Peters pulled his side back into the match when he scored in the 32nd minute to equalise.

With scores leveled at regulation time, the match went into extra time where Shawn Douglas (36’) and Malik Fletchman (40’) found the back of the net for the victorious side.

The top four finishers received trophies, flat screen televisions, balls and uniforms while each player from the Championship team was presented with an electronic tablet. Tucville, who got their victory yesterday via a walkover from Mocha finished in 15th position and won the Most Disciplined Team award.

Redeemer copped fifth with a 2 – 0 win over West Ruimvel

dt. Redeemer’s goal scorers were Adiel Hamilton (18’) and David DeCosta (28’).

Soesdyke needled (1 – 0) Ann’s Grove to finish in seventh as Nathan Roberts accounted for the lone goal in the 30th minute.

Timehri defeated Den Amstel 3 – 1 to place ninth. Nyron Barrow led for Timehri with a brace as he scored in the 18th and 21st minutes while team mate Damyon Estwick picked up the side’s third goal. The opposition’s only goal was scored by Malachi Muhammad.

It was a simple score line for the COLAACO versus Winfer Gardens clash that went the way of the latter. Andre Robertson’s 40th minute goal went unanswered.

Craig claimed 13th position ahead of Smith’s Memorial with a 5 – 0 triumph. Maurice Fields (2’, 9’) led with a double while a goal each came from Malachi Robertson (7’), Kevin DeJounge (16’) and Gaddiel Fraser (20’).

This tournament was organised by the Petra Organisation and sponsored by Courts, with support from Sterling Products, MVP Sports and the Ministry of Education.