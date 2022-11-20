Director of Sports Ninvalle spearheads clean up exercise in West Ruimveldt playfield area

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle spearheaded a clean-up drive in West Ruimveldt yesterday.

The clean-up drive included weeding and grading of the playfield, and the removal of debris from the roadside and drains.

The clean up drive follows on the heel of Hus Excellency President Irfaan Alli’s launching of Operation Clean Up across Georgetown.

Following the clean-up exercise, football and cricket competitions were down to be held at the same playfield which was cut and graded as part of yesterday’s clean up programme.

Ninvalle said he was heartened by the response from the residents and the enthusiasm shown by the young people in the area and promised to continue such exercises in the surrounding communities.