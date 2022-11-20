Demerara Cricket Board Under15 Inter Association Tournament

Latest update November 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2022 Sports
West Demerara defeat East Bank by 170 runs
In the Demerara Cricket Board Under15 Inter Associations tournament first round match, Shakar Ramesh hit a brilliant half century and came back collectively with the ball to help his team to victory against the East Bank side.
At Farm, East Bank won the toss and elected to field, bowling West Demerara out for 221 from 41 overs, as the top order batters failed. Ramesh, who batted at number 6 for his team, top scored with a well-constructed 72, while Mahendra Mohan, another middle order batter, chipped in with a composed 43. Keshna Singh was the most instrumental bowler grabbing 4 for 16 from 10 overs with three maiden overs, whereas Roupie Rajaram and Navindra Singh collect one wicket each.
In reply, East Bank was bowled out for an insufficient 51 from 21.1 overs, Skipper Rajaram tried to hold on for his side before he was dismissed for 11 and was the lone batter to reach double figures. West Demerara bowlers didn’t give their opponent a chance to chase their target as they ripped through the batting line up. Mohan claimed 3 for 7, while Patrice Frazer took 3 for 9 and Ramesh collected 3 for 10. West Demerara won by a blazing 170 runs.
The action continued yesterday with Georgetown facing East Bank at Queen’s College ground and East Coast battling West Demerara at Buxton Ground.
