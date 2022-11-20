De situation is we schools getting sick!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Education Ministry gat to start to tek things in hand. De schools getting out of control. Imagine images appeared on social media of wan child with belt marks on parts of his body. De marks were allegedly caused by flogging from his teacher.

Dem boys know dem used to get a rule in which is only de head teacher could beat or instruct the whipping of a child. But it now look, if what is alleged is true, dat some teachers tekkin things in dem own hands. And is time there is a thorough investigation into dis matter.

Dem boys used to know dat parents could go into any school and meet at any time with de head teacher or de teachers. But now it look as if in some schools, yuh gat to book appointment. So dem boys asking what ever happen to open door policy.

Open door policy also means dat yuh nah need to walk in de school with yuh own private security force. Is what really going on nowadays?

It all cause by a breakdown of management in de schools. And de only way to resolve this issue is fuh have proper investigations and to tek condign action when dem gat wrongdoing.

A few months ago, there was a raid on one school and de sort of instruments which dem find in de school was like some of dem things wah yuh find smuggled into prison. So what really going on with we schools?

Is time to get a grip on things before things get more out of control.

Talk half. Leff half