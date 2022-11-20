Bohemia, Region Six is the epitome of tranquility and comfort

By Malisa Playter Harry

Kaieteur News – You would not believe it if I told you, but Bohemia, located along the No.19 Public Road, is a village of just five inhabitants and all five live in one household. Yes! You read right! The five persons are 48-year-old Peter Drepaul, his wife and three children. The village itself is located mere minutes away from the Berbice River Bridge at Palmyra, and just about ten minutes away from the township of New Amsterdam.

Drepaul, a fabricator and welder, also does cattle and livestock farming and, according to him, the small village is a family estate with lands owned by his wife’s grandparents. The lands were handed down to his mother-in-law and her two sisters.

The farmer and fabricator told The Waterfalls when we visited that, while there is vast land space available, a plot of land was donated to the Government of Guyana by his mother-in-law to have the Bohemia Health Centre, which currently exists next door to his house; and another plot of land was donated by his wife’s grandfather to have the Bohemia Primary School located not far from his home.

On the other side of the public road, obliquely opposite the Bohemia Primary School, there is a new asphalt plant being built, that piece of land was leased to a businessman from Demerara, Drepaul said. He added that with the new road expansion/widening project announced by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, the businessman decided to set up the asphalt plant to supply contractors working on the roadway.

Other than the school, health centre, asphalt plant and his home, Drepaul said there is no other building in the village and no other villagers.

When we visited, Drepaul was entertaining a friend, well known by many as ‘Harry’, he was enjoying a delicious lunch and having a chat with Drepaul. In a brief conversation with the welder/fabricator, he revealed that he started the trade and acquired his welding and fabrication skills at the age of 13 from a man from Palmyra who was wheelchair-bound. He added that his skill has allowed his businesses to grow with persons from all across the region utilizing his services.

He said since he was younger, he developed a love for the job, and it inspired him to learn the skill which he has developed over the years.

“Since I small, I use to be around the guy and see and learn.”

The father of three noted that he loves what he does for a living and that he lives a simple and extremely comfortable life. He said that villagers from the neighbouring villages are friendly and everyone coexists amongst each other happily. Many he said are engaged in farming activities.

Over at the Bohemia Health Centre, there are quite a few of the government’s 10-day workers assisting with the daily running of the facility. The health centre services the entire No.19 stretch. Children from the neighbouring villages attend the Bohemia Primary School and while it is usually a tranquil community with little or no issues, the village had quite a scare a few days ago when a man rushed into the school with a cutlass to attack a parent. Other than that, Drepaul said, there is no crime and they do not have any issues.

We were given the opportunity to visit the asphalt plant, while it has not yet been completed, it was quite impressive. There were two workers who usually stay at the location to look over daily, they were too shy to speak and were occupied with some work at the location.

Drepaul thanked us for visiting and said he looks forward to seeing and reading about his village, Bohemia.