Boat captain feared dead after reportedly pushed into Demerara River by passengers

Nov 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A boat captain went missing on Saturday after he was reportedly pushed into Demerara River- some 40 ft offshore Wismar, Linden, Region 10.

Missing boat captain, Elick Alexander.

Feared dead is Elick Alexander, 55, of Silver City, Wismar. According to police, Alexander was allegedly pushed into the river by two of his passengers at around 01:00hrs.

It is unclear how police learnt of what transpired but they were told that the suspects are of unsound mind.

However, Kaieteur News understands that they are not “mad people” but “young men who smoke a lot of drugs”.

According to police, Alexander captained a boat at Dutchie’s Boat Landing owned by a woman living overseas from Wismar to Mackenzie and was reportedly waiting on passengers when the two suspects entered his boat.

The boat reportedly pulled off with them inside and when they were some 40 ft out in the river, Alexander was allegedly pushed overboard.

Police learnt of the incident around 01:10hrs and sent out a drone to locate where the boat was.

They found out that it was in vicinity at Spiegthland and ranks were sent in pursuit of the men.

Ranks took control of the vessel, cuffed the two men and brought it to shore. The suspects were placed in custody. A search operation was launched to find Alexander but up to press time, he was not found.

 

 

 

