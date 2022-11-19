WCC New Doctor’s Clinic U19 tourney set to bowl off today

Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee New Doctor’s Clinic U19 40-over competition is set to bowl off today at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

The competition will be played between two teams, Wakenaam Royals and Wakenaam Strikers. The teams will play a five-match series.

The competition was launched recently at the Everest Cricket Club where Managing Director of New Doctor’s Clinic Satyendra Khemraj handed over the cheque to Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed.

Khemraj said he is happy to contribute towards the development of the game on the island. He added that the youths need a lot of support so that they can excel and hence his reason to render assistance.

Khemraj stated that he wants to see the game grow in that area and is urging the players to remain committed and discipline.

Mohamed thanked Khemraj for his support and added that the WCC is looking forward to his continued support.

Mohamed informed that the pool of players will be placed into two teams and standard U19 rules, for example, helmets and fast bowling will apply.

Royals: Tomesh Persaud (C), Shahid Mohamed (VC), Gladewin Henry, Trivel Evans, Tikeshwar Nankoo, Jeremiah Melville, Julian Thomas, Justin Dowlin, Devendra Hansraj, Tyrese Retemiah, Aiden Mohamed, Kumesh Sudin, Romario Headley, Ameer Khan, Anita Hendricks and Reuben Butler.

Strikers: Ravy Nandalall (C), Wayne Gookol. Golcharran Chulai (VC), Mohandass Surujpaul, Nazam Mohamed, Bomesh Lall, Rohan Ramoutar, Aarav Sukram, Varun Pooran, Ramesh Ramnarine, Mikel Retemiah, Demarcus Thomas, Vinesh Ramnarine, Cyanna Retemiah and Kemol Harackram.