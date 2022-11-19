Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Salary for trainee teachers from next year – Education Minister announces

Nov 19, 2022

…as New CPCE facility commissioned in Region Three

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Friday announced that come January 2023 all trainee teachers who are currently receiving a stipend will be paid a salary as an in-service Teacher.

“Every Teacher even as you train, will be receiving a salary as an in-service Teacher,” Minister Manickchand said during the commissioning of a new Cyril

The Hon. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and Regional Chairman, Region Three, Mr. Inshan Ayube, unveils the plaque

Potter College of Education (CPCE) building at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Part of the audience

Delivering the Feature Address, Minister Manickchand stated that Teachers are important assets to the development of a country. She noted that being cognisant of this, the Government through her Ministry has taken several steps to ensure Teachers are provided with training opportunities as well as being provided with other benefits to compensate them for their work.

Meanwhile, the new CPCE facility which is located at the Regional Department of Education, Region Three will cater to the needs of some 300 teachers. The commissioning of this new facility forms part of the Ministry’s plan to achieve 100 per cent trained teachers in the classroom.

Further, in light of steps taken to ensure that Teachers are compensated for their work, the Minister also announced that some 100 teachers across the country will be receiving duty-free concessions while 50 will be receiving scholarships to the University of Guyana.

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson urged teachers to view themselves as an integral part of transforming Guyana’s education sector. He stated that Teachers hold the responsibility to mould students.

New CPCE facility commissioned in Region Three

Meanwhile, CPCE Principal, Noella Joseph noted that previously, training for teachers in Region Three was facilitated at Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School. However, due to the increase in the student population at the College, the facility was constructed to provide better training opportunities.

Regional Chairman, Region Three, Inshan Ayube, was also present and encouraged the Teachers to take full advantage of the opportunities presented.

