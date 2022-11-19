Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Public service increase confirms truths about oil revenues

Nov 19, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

In my layperson reasoning it is, in reality, a one percent increase to public servants over 2021’s seven percent.  But all goods and services have increased by several percentages than one percent.  And, as is usual, with the announcement prices will soar further even before December pay cheques are written.  So where does this leave us?  Back to square one, as they say.  This increase gives support to the recent admission that oil revenues are not enough to the country’s development needs.  Its citizens continue to be collateral damage.

Shamshun Mohamed

America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.

The Blunt of the Day

