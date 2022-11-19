Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inquest into 2013 fatal accident involving Cop, Pensioner to begin next week

Nov 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur  News – The inquest into the death of 71-year-old Chanderjit Sanichar, a fish vendor, who was killed in an accident on the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in 2013, will commence at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court next week.

Dead, Chanderjit Sanichar

Sanichar, of Better Hope, was killed while trying to cross a road in his village on June 23, 2013. He was reportedly struck by a motorcar which was being driven by a Police Cadet Officer.

In a notice advertised in the daily newspapers, Registrar of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Sueanna Lovell, listed the names of six persons including four members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who are required to attend the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, to give evidence in the inquest proceedings, before Magistrate Alisha George at 13:00hours on November 23, 2022.

The names of the witnesses are: James Tappin, a Cadet Officer, of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Nandlall Seebaran a labourer of Enterprise Garden, East Coast Demerara, Sahadeo Chanderjit, a fisherman of Better Hope, Jermaine Harper, a Police Inspector, of Traffic Department in No. 2 Sub Division, Patrick Benjamin, a Detective Corporal of Cove and John Police Station and Jason Welch , a Police Constable #21210, of Turkeyen Police Station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need Know Today:

America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Kadarnauth, Balgobin, Wazidali shine as WDCA tourney continues

Kadarnauth, Balgobin, Wazidali shine as WDCA tourney continues

Nov 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – Windsor Forest Center team defeated Leonara Cricket club by 89 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued last weekend. At Windsor Forest, the...
Read More
WCC New Doctor’s Clinic U19 tourney set to bowl off today

WCC New Doctor’s Clinic U19 tourney set to...

Nov 19, 2022

Omari Glasgow shines as BV/Buxton thump East Ruimveldt

Omari Glasgow shines as BV/Buxton thump East...

Nov 19, 2022

Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament

Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s...

Nov 19, 2022

Champions Charlestown receive spoils

Champions Charlestown receive spoils

Nov 19, 2022

BWFA-IC NAMILCO U17 Qualifiers commence in Region One

BWFA-IC NAMILCO U17 Qualifiers commence in Region...

Nov 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]