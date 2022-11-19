Inquest into 2013 fatal accident involving Cop, Pensioner to begin next week

Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The inquest into the death of 71-year-old Chanderjit Sanichar, a fish vendor, who was killed in an accident on the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in 2013, will commence at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court next week.
Sanichar, of Better Hope, was killed while trying to cross a road in his village on June 23, 2013. He was reportedly struck by a motorcar which was being driven by a Police Cadet Officer.
In a notice advertised in the daily newspapers, Registrar of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Sueanna Lovell, listed the names of six persons including four members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who are required to attend the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, to give evidence in the inquest proceedings, before Magistrate Alisha George at 13:00hours on November 23, 2022.
The names of the witnesses are: James Tappin, a Cadet Officer, of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Nandlall Seebaran a labourer of Enterprise Garden, East Coast Demerara, Sahadeo Chanderjit, a fisherman of Better Hope, Jermaine Harper, a Police Inspector, of Traffic Department in No. 2 Sub Division, Patrick Benjamin, a Detective Corporal of Cove and John Police Station and Jason Welch , a Police Constable #21210, of Turkeyen Police Station.
