Everest Masters beat Parimaribo Masters by 28 runs

Kaieteur News – Everest Masters defeated Parimaribo Masters of Suriname by 28 runs when the team collided in a T20 fixture on Saturday last.

Everest Masters batted first at the Everest Cricket Club and lost opener Imtiaz Sadiek (01) bowled by Siddiq Mohamed before Sahadeo Hardaiow and Basil Persaud added 45 for the second wicket. Persaud was stumped off U. Singh for 13 while Hardaiow was bowled by Singh for 41 which included three fours and four sixes. The home team lost a few more quick wickets before Saheed Mohamed steadied the innings with a fine half century.

Mohamed timed the ball well and added 81 for the sixth wicket with Ucil Armstrong. Mohamed struck three fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 53, while Armstrong was run out for 29 with four fours and one six as Everest Masters posted 168-6. Shazam Ramjohn took 2-18 and Singh 2-27.

Parimaribo Masters were reduced to 29-4 in the chase and suffered another setback when S. Jairam retired hurt when on seven. However, former Gandhi Youth Organisation first division player Wazeer Mohamed and Siddiq Mohamed, both from Wakenaam, revitalized the chase with a sixth wicket stand of 81. The pair rotated the strike well and wasted little time in dispatching the wayward balls.

Siddiq Mohamed was eventually bowled by Armstrong for 27 with four fours. Wazeer Mohamed timed the ball well and executed some handsome shots off the back foot and square of the wicket. He slammed three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 68 as the visitors made 140-8. Saheed Mohamed took 2-21 and Armstrong 2-34.

Saheed Mohamed was the man of the match while Wazeer Mohamed took the best batsman pirze. Shazam Ramjohn collected the best bowler prize. The game was played in honour Everest Masters skipper Rajesh Singh 50th birth anniversary.

The game was sponsored by Hafeez Ali of Rockaway group NY, Digicom, Ravin Balkaran of Ravin radiator works, Mahase Harrypaul of KH Construction & general merchandise, Amar Persaud of Coss Cutters supermarket, Anwar Rahaman of ACS Auto spares & mining supplies, Imtiaz Sadik of 3S Legacy. Satyendra Khemraj of New Doctors Clinic, Vick Mohabeer of L.Mohabeer Cambio, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Manzoor Nadir President of Everest Cricket Club and Ravi Narayan.