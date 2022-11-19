Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

De missions nah mekking any impressions

Kaieteur News – We gat all kinds of trade and investment mission visiting Guyana. This week we had one from England and one from Uncle Sam. Dem even bring along de Exxim Bank fuh see if we want money fuh borrow.

 But dem nah get much takers. De Prezzy since last week did castigate de Private Sector. He tell dem how de Government facilitating investment and financing fuh dem but dem nah gat no bankable projects fuh present. He even seh how he arrange some bank fuh providing funds fuh agriculture but dem nah gat nuff people coming forward.

 So dem boys wanted to know if de Government gat any projects fuh dem investor fuh invest in. Or if dem gat any catfish fuh sell in de UK because we gat to sell something if we bringing trade people hay.

If de local Private Sector not stepping up to de opportunities, den de Government gat to step up. Is no use bringing people hay and dem nah getting no business. Dem gan go back and tell dem friends how Guyana nat serious about doing business.

 De Vee Pee deh in de Middle East. And he too meeting with a lot of people. But dem boys yet to see any progress with all dem visiting teams wah did come to Guyana.

Now we hearing how investor interest high. But high in what. De only people who investing seriously in Guyana outside of de oil and gas sector is de Brazilians. And we know dat is dem to whom we outsource we food security.

 Talk half. Leff half!

