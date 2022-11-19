Champions Charlestown receive spoils

Exxon Mobil Boys & Girls u-14 Tournament…

– Other top performers rewarded

Kaieteur News – Following an illustrious competition that was swept by Charlestown Secondary School’s Boys and Girls Teams, the top performers of the ExxonMobil Under-14 Schools Football Tournament were awarded with their spoils yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The tournament began on July 23 and concluded on September 11, where Charlestown defeated Ann’s Grove on penalty kicks to win the Boys title, while Cummings Lodge humbled West Ruimveldt in the third place showdown.

For the Girls, the Charlestown unit reigned supreme against East Ruimveldt in the finale as New Campbellville Secondary triumphed over New Central High for third.

Both Divisions attracted the same incentives as first place carted off with $300,00 in kind, second place had to settle for $150,000, third took home $75,000 and fourth place was awarded $40,000.

Charlestown’s combined winnings of $600,000 got the school Laptops, Projectors, printers, speakers and a complete football gear kit.

Ann’s Grove, the Boys runner-up, used their earnings of $150,000 to erect a shed at the school and purchase of a printer. East Ruimveldt, the Girls runner-up, claimed fans, racing cycles, helmets and microwaves.

The third place and fourth place finishers all purchased football gears to aid in their teams’ development in the tune of $75,000 and $40,000, respectively.

The simple ceremony that was attended by the organiser, Petra, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie, along with students and teachers of the schools.

Hoppie said, “Exxon Mobil is happy to give you the opportunity to put all of your hard word into practice at the competition level; it is this value added component of the strategic sponsorship that benefits their school and the community at large. Whether you have chosen sporting gears, educational, IT or classroom items, you have chosen to enhance your school community in the areas of your interest.”

“For Exxon Mobil, empowering youth through sport and education is a focus area for our social investment. We continue to strive to make positive contributions to the communities across Guyana and to have tangible effects in terms of the benefits that you see throughout.”

A total of 24 Boys teams and eight Girls teams competed in the third edition of the tournament that was also supported by Demerara Distillers’ Limited (DDL), through their Pepsi and Gatorade brands.