BWFA-IC NAMILCO U17 Qualifiers commence in Region One

Kaieteur News – Matthews Ridge FC and Fitzburg United FC recorded victories at the launching of the Matarkai NAMILCO “Thunderbolt Flour Power” Inter Club Football League on Saturday last at Fitzburg Ground, Port Kaituma, Region One.

Matthews Ridge FC defeated Port Kaituma Secondary School FC 2-0 while Fitzburg FC humbled Oronoque FC 2-0 in front of a sizable crowd. Noah Thomas of MR opened his team’s account with a superb goal in the 15th minute while Joel George chipped in with one in the 52nd minute of play.

The boys from the Manganese community received two yellow cards while they also suffered a blow during the climax of play as Cleon Green was red carded for a dangerous tackle.

On the other hand, Port Kaituma Secondary School received one yellow card. However, the ten member MR FC team managed to hold their nerve to keep the aggressive Port Kaituma Secondary School FC players at bay until the sound of the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Fitzburg United FC managed to humble Oronoque FC after both teams displayed quality football skills and were scoreless within the first half of play. When play resumed, Fitzburg United FC player, Tushawn Valenzuela, netted a magnificent goal in the 49th minute while Tyrell Jacobs’ 55th minute goal helped his team maintain a dominant lead until regulation time.

Five registered Clubs in Matarkai; Fitzburg United FC, Port Kaituma FC, Matthews Ridge FC, Oronoque FC and Sebai FC will be competing against each other in the inter club league with Fitzburg United FC taking on Sebai FC shortly, at Sebai Recreational Ground.

Meanwhile, the Club that notches the most points in the competition will play against Moruca and Mabaruma sub regional winning clubs. The champion, Barima Waini Football Association (BWFA) regional club will join the Guyana Football Federation’s nine other Football playing Associations in the National Playoff.

Kimtse Castello, Barima Waini Football Association Interim 3rd Vice Chairman, would like to extend gratitude to Orlando Thorne – Matarkai NDC Chairman, for his Support, Gailann Kellman of Gailann’s Variety Store, International Import and Supplies, Terrence Ash – BWFA committee member, the teams, spectators, referees and all others who helped to make the launching a success.