Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament will have a busy weekend ahead, with matches continuing in Regions 2, 3, 4, 6 and 10.
REGION 2
The Anna Regina Multilateral School ground will be buzzing today, when Mainstay takes on Henrietta from 13:00 hrs, and Capoey faces Dartmouth at 15:00 hrs.
On Sunday, Wakapau and Supenaam will collide at 13:00 hrs, followed by Lima Sands versus Tapakuma at 15:00hrs.
REGION 3
A Doubleheader is scheduled for the National Track and Field Centre in West Demerara tomorrow.
Stewartville and Crane will get things going in the first match at 18:00 hrs, while Parika will play for back-to-back victories when they face a star-studded Dem Amstel side at 20:00 hrs.
REGION 4
Tomorrow at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre, St. Cuthbert’s/Kuru Kurur/Swan will make the trip down the Linden Soesdyke Highway to face Albertown/Bourda at 12:30 hrs, then the Timehri/Soesdyke combination will look to send South Ruimveldt/Tucville packing in their match at 15:00 hrs.
REGION 6
Over in New Amsterdam, the Scott School will be the battleground for tonight’s clash between Siparuta and Corriverton at 17:00 hrs in game one, and in the second match from 19:00 hrs, Orella will play South New Amsterdam.
REGION 10
Meanwhile, in Region 10, football will return to the community of Ituni today for the first time in ages as the home side takes on their rivals from the Berbice river (Kwakwani) at noon.
Aroima will face the Mines in the second match at 14:00 hrs.
Tomorrow, action will return to the Wisburg Secondary School ground where West Watooka will look to send Alley/Valley out of the tournament at 18:00 hrs; match two, Central Mackenzie versus South Amelia’s Ward at 20:00 hrs.
The One Guyana President’s Cup is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the GFF and the Kashif and Shanghai Organization.
