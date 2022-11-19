$90M estimated to rehabilitate Blairmont Estate Wharf

Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is looking to rehabilitate the Blairmont Estate wharf.
The project which only attracted one bidder is estimated to cost $90.8 million. Memorex Enterprise which was the lone bidder, bid $8 million above the Engineer’s estimate of $98.9 million to do the job. GuySuCo also is looking to rehabilitate the #1 and #2 boilers at the Uitvlugt Factory on the West Coast of Demerara. This project which attracted two bidders is estimated to cost $34 million.
Meanwhile, bids were submitted for the procurement and installation of flood lights for Uitvlugt Ground, Region Three- a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
Below are the projects and their bids which opened recently at NPTAB:
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Rehabilitation of Blairmont Sugar Estate wharf.
Rehabilitation of No.1 and No.2 boilers at the Uitvlugt Factory.
Supply and delivery of one syrup clarifier for the Albion Estate.
Supply and delivery of 20 ton HI-AB lorry.
Supply and delivery of 12 inch/ 305mm HPDE corrugated tubes/ pipes.
Ministry of Education
Design and supervision services for the re-construction of a Modern Home Economics and Industrial Arts Building at the Queen’s College compound.
Design and supervision services for the reconstruction of a modern school building and dormitory to house 800 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in the teachers’ quarters in Waramodong, Region Seven.
Design and Supervision Services for the construction of a modern school building and a dormitory to house 800 students in classrooms and 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in the teachers’ quarters in Kamarang, Region Seven.
Ministry of Finance
Painting of exterior of MISU building.
Painting of exterior of new concrete building.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Procurement and installation of flood lights for Uitvlugt Ground, Region Three.
Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and delivery of generator sets.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
Nov 19, 2022Kaieteur News – Windsor Forest Center team defeated Leonara Cricket club by 89 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued last weekend. At Windsor Forest, the...
Nov 19, 2022
Nov 19, 2022
Nov 19, 2022
Nov 19, 2022
Nov 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – I maintain friendship with people that do not share the same political perspectives with me. It has... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana has to go down in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most failed manufacturing enterprises.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]