$90M estimated to rehabilitate Blairmont Estate Wharf

Kaieteur News – During the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is looking to rehabilitate the Blairmont Estate wharf.

The project which only attracted one bidder is estimated to cost $90.8 million. Memorex Enterprise which was the lone bidder, bid $8 million above the Engineer’s estimate of $98.9 million to do the job. GuySuCo also is looking to rehabilitate the #1 and #2 boilers at the Uitvlugt Factory on the West Coast of Demerara. This project which attracted two bidders is estimated to cost $34 million.

Meanwhile, bids were submitted for the procurement and installation of flood lights for Uitvlugt Ground, Region Three- a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Below are the projects and their bids which opened recently at NPTAB:

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Rehabilitation of Blairmont Sugar Estate wharf.

Rehabilitation of No.1 and No.2 boilers at the Uitvlugt Factory.

Supply and delivery of one syrup clarifier for the Albion Estate.

Supply and delivery of 20 ton HI-AB lorry.

Supply and delivery of 12 inch/ 305mm HPDE corrugated tubes/ pipes.

Ministry of Education

Design and supervision services for the re-construction of a Modern Home Economics and Industrial Arts Building at the Queen’s College compound.

Design and supervision services for the reconstruction of a modern school building and dormitory to house 800 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in the teachers’ quarters in Waramodong, Region Seven.

Design and Supervision Services for the construction of a modern school building and a dormitory to house 800 students in classrooms and 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in the teachers’ quarters in Kamarang, Region Seven.

Ministry of Finance

Painting of exterior of MISU building.

Painting of exterior of new concrete building.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of flood lights for Uitvlugt Ground, Region Three.

Guyana Revenue Authority

Supply and delivery of generator sets.