300 Corentyne residents receive house lots

Nov 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Some 300 hundred persons from the East Berbice, Corentyne Region on Friday received house lots from the Ministry of Housing and Water. The allocation exercise was held in the parking lot of Classic Hotel, Corentyne, Berbice.

The house lots were allocated as part of the Government’s housing programme in Region Six. The beneficiaries were drawn from the Ministry’s database and will be allocated residential lots, ranging from low, middle and moderate income, in the No. 75 and No. 76 new Housing Schemes.

A woman pulls her allocation from an envelope held by Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, subject Minister Collin Croal led a team comprising of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Sherwyn Greaves, Director of Operation, Denise King-Tudor and other CH&PA staff.

Minister Croal told attendees that Friday’s activity is a follow up to a similar activity that was held in October and saw some 500 house lots being allocated.  Though the lots have been allocated, the Minister urged recipients to be patient as Government is in the process of making provisions for infrastructural development in the 2023 budget.

Meanwhile, the Minister disclosed that over 800 house lot allocations were made in Region Six so far. He said too that over $1B has been invested in infrastructural development in several housing schemes while another $3.7B is earmarked for 73 community roads across Region Six.

Greaves noted that while the allocations are being done the Ministry’s Project Department, CH&PA will continue to match the house lot allocations with infrastructure development to ensure occupancy.

Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussein, was also in attendance. He lauded the Ministry’s effort in fulfilling its promise to the people of Region Six.

