Three Guyanese for ITEC Scholarships in India

Kaieteur News – Three Guyanese have been awarded Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Scholarships, the Indian High Commission announced Thursday.

The trio is Michael Simon, a Staff Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force, Rene Hamilton, an engineer employed at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and Greganne Garnett, an employee of the Guyana Energy Agency.

Simon, will be attending the ACS Centre & College in Bangalore, India where he’ll be studying ASC NCOs MT and Leadership for a period of two months.

Hamilton will be studying Petroleum Refining Technology and Petrochemicals at India Institute of Petroleum while Garnett will be studying Advanced Communication Skills at the Times Professional Learning for approximately one month.

The recipients made a courtesy call on H.E. High Commissioner, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, on Thursday. They were congratulated and briefed on how the ITEC programme helps to promote India-Guyana collaboration in areas of culture, economic, military, medical and technical.

ITEC is Government of India’s flagship programme instituted on September 15, 1964. It is aimed at sharing India’s own development experiences with fellow developing countries on the basis of partnership and cooperation for mutual benefit.

To date, over 670 Guyanese from all walks of life and various regions have been trained through the Programme. The beneficiaries include Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Coast Guards, Officers and staff of the various ministries of the Government of Guyana and members of the public / private sector.

The Indian High Commission in a press release stated that from 2021, large-scale cooperation in Defence training began. So far, 19 GDF Officers have been trained in India. Thirty-eight are earmarked for 2022.

“The mission urges all Guyanese to make use of the opportunity and begin their training at some of the most prestigious universities in India in various sectors. For more information, please contact [email protected] or access our website at https://www.hcigeorgetown.gov.in/pages.php?id=373,” the press release said.