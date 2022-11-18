Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three Guyanese for ITEC Scholarships in India

Nov 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Three Guyanese have been awarded Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Scholarships, the Indian High Commission announced Thursday.

Michael Simon, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Staff Sergeant (Second right) with Indian High Commissioner H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa (second left) and other officials.

The trio is Michael Simon, a Staff Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force, Rene Hamilton, an engineer employed at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and Greganne Garnett, an employee of the Guyana Energy Agency.

Simon, will be attending the ACS Centre & College in Bangalore, India where he’ll be studying ASC NCOs MT and Leadership for a period of two months.

Hamilton will be studying Petroleum Refining Technology and Petrochemicals at India Institute of Petroleum while Garnett will be studying Advanced Communication Skills at the Times Professional Learning for approximately one month.

The recipients made a courtesy call on H.E. High Commissioner, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, on Thursday. They were congratulated and briefed on how the ITEC programme helps to promote India-Guyana collaboration in areas of culture, economic, military, medical and technical.

ITEC is Government of India’s flagship programme instituted on September 15, 1964. It is aimed at sharing India’s own development experiences with fellow developing countries on the basis of partnership and cooperation for mutual benefit.

Rene Hamilton, a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) engineer, and Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) employee with Greganne Garnett (both centre), with Indian High Commissioner H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa (left) and another official (right).

To date, over 670 Guyanese from all walks of life and various regions have been trained through the Programme. The beneficiaries include Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Coast Guards, Officers and staff of the various ministries of the Government of Guyana and members of the public / private sector.

The Indian High Commission in a press release stated that from 2021, large-scale cooperation in Defence training began. So far, 19 GDF Officers have been trained in India. Thirty-eight are earmarked for 2022.

“The mission urges all Guyanese to make use of the opportunity and begin their training at some of the most prestigious universities in India in various sectors. For more information, please contact [email protected] or access our website at https://www.hcigeorgetown.gov.in/pages.php?id=373,” the press release said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need Know Today:

America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Powell’s century steers Scorpions into the finale

Powell’s century steers Scorpions into the finale

Nov 18, 2022

2022/23 CG Insurance Super50… – King, Hetmyer & Rutherford blast half-centuries as over 600 runs scored Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles were unable to hold off a surging Jamaica...
Read More
St, Pius, Enterprise get glimpse of hardware

St, Pius, Enterprise get glimpse of hardware

Nov 18, 2022

60th National Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships launched

60th National Cycling, Swimming and Track and...

Nov 18, 2022

Ex-FIFA vice president Warner loses appeal against extradition from Trinidad

Ex-FIFA vice president Warner loses appeal...

Nov 18, 2022

Grove/ Diamond, West Ruimveldt/Albouystown draw first blood in Region 4

Grove/ Diamond, West Ruimveldt/Albouystown draw...

Nov 18, 2022

Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament

Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s...

Nov 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]