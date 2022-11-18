Three companies cleared to use GNBS ‘Made in Guyana’ trademark

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified three additional companies under its Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

The companies are Denmor Garments Manufacturing, Guyana Thermoplastic Limited (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies) and Prestige Manufacturing & Bottling Enterprise. The companies were certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products.

Denmor Garments Manufacturing was certified to use the mark on its safety garments/Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which it supplies to local and international companies in many sectors including oil and gas, the GNBS said in a press release.

During the certification ceremony hosted at the GNBS Conference Room at the Sophia Exhibition Office recently, Director and Company Secretary of Denmor Garments Manufacturing, Ms. Upasna Mudliar noted that “manufacturing a safety wear and being able to bring it to a standard set the company apart from all others.” She explained that these garments are manufactured according to the styles and colours requested by companies.

The company, which has been in operation for more than two decades, was lauded by President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Rafeek Khanand Business Coach of Action INVEST Caribbean Inc., Mr. Keon Smith for seeking to meet quality requirements.

Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department Ms. Andrea Mendonca urged the company to maintain the requirements of the programme noting that the female led business is the first in the garments industry to be certified. The second company to attain certification was Guyana Thermoplastic Limited (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies), which was certified on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its PVC Pipes and PVC Conduits. This is the first Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes Manufacturer Certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark.

At a simple ceremony hosted at the company’s Providence, East Bank Demerara location, Director of Guyana Thermoplastic Limited (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies) Mr. Vinod Persaud, pridefully stated “as a company, we have always been focused on quality and we are delighted to join other local manufacturing companies that have been recognised and certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards mark…” He added that his company looks forward to continued work with the GNBS Team to implement and improve standards.

Finally, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Prestige Manufacturing & Bottling Enterprise was granted approval to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its hot sauce, mustard oil, mixed essence, almond essence, cake colouring, mango achar, lime achar, tamarind achar, green seasoning, miracle seasoning, cassava cassareep, Chinese sauce, bilimbi achar and koraila in lime.

During the certification ceremony Office, Manager of the company, Ms. Annie Rooplall noted, “we have been focused on utilizing mostly local fruits and vegetables that are available during the seasons, and being Made in Guyana certified will ensure the quality and taste of our products are recognized and secured in markets regionally and internationally, while we continue to push the “buy local” campaign for authentic Guyanese products.”

The Made in Guyana Certificate was handed over by the GNBS Head of Certification Services, Ms. Andrea Mendonca and GNBS Technical Officer, Mr. Keon Rankin to the Manager of Prestige Manufacturing and Bottling Enterprise, Ms. Annie Rooplall and Staff, Ms. Nancy Ireland, respectively.

The event was attended by President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Rafeek Khan who lauded the company for its strides, and the GNBS for its fantastic work in promoting the Made in Guyana Brand. The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/