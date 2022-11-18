Suspect in burger stand robbery charged

Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday charged one of the suspects in the armed robbery of Azeez’s burger stand at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, (EBD).
The defendant was identified as Joel Semple, 27 of 39 Samatta Point, Grove, EBD. The robbery took place on November 1 last and police were able to arrest Semple on Friday November 11. He made his court appearance at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principle Magistrate, Judy Latchman.
Semple was charged with robbery under arms and pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was granted $100,000 bail and is expected to return to court on December 2, 2022. According to reports, bandits had pulled up during the late evening hours at Azeez Burger Stand in what looked like a heavily tinted silver- grey Toyota Allex motorcar. Security cameras mounted on nearby buildings showed that the car remained parked for a short while as if the occupants were deciding what they should order, when suddenly the back door of the vehicle opened and two men emerged from the back seat, as the car drove off a short distance to wait on them.
They ran up to the stand, jumped over the counter and grabbed the female attendant at the stand. She tried to fend them off but they wrestled her to the ground. One of the men searched the stand for cash, while the other pinned the woman on the ground and searched her. The men reportedly grabbed some $75,000 in cash and escaped in the waiting car.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
Nov 18, 20222022/23 CG Insurance Super50… – King, Hetmyer & Rutherford blast half-centuries as over 600 runs scored Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles were unable to hold off a surging Jamaica...
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – In my column yesterday, I once more pleaded for the need for people to expose fictions that are found... more
Kaieteur News – A single-parent teacher has reportedly appealed to the President to waive more than $300,000 in taxes,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]