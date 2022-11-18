Suspect in burger stand robbery charged

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday charged one of the suspects in the armed robbery of Azeez’s burger stand at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, (EBD).

The defendant was identified as Joel Semple, 27 of 39 Samatta Point, Grove, EBD. The robbery took place on November 1 last and police were able to arrest Semple on Friday November 11. He made his court appearance at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principle Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Semple was charged with robbery under arms and pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was granted $100,000 bail and is expected to return to court on December 2, 2022. According to reports, bandits had pulled up during the late evening hours at Azeez Burger Stand in what looked like a heavily tinted silver- grey Toyota Allex motorcar. Security cameras mounted on nearby buildings showed that the car remained parked for a short while as if the occupants were deciding what they should order, when suddenly the back door of the vehicle opened and two men emerged from the back seat, as the car drove off a short distance to wait on them.

They ran up to the stand, jumped over the counter and grabbed the female attendant at the stand. She tried to fend them off but they wrestled her to the ground. One of the men searched the stand for cash, while the other pinned the woman on the ground and searched her. The men reportedly grabbed some $75,000 in cash and escaped in the waiting car.