Suspect confesses to murdering Kaneville man over woman

– tells cops he was jealous

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A murder suspect on Wednesday told detectives that jealousy resulted in him chopping to death another man on Sunday last at Sand Hill Backdam , Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Venezuelan national called ‘Spanish man’ was nabbed on Tuesday at Itabali Landing Bartica while trying to escape with the woman he had killed for.

Police were hunting him down for the murder of Ravendra Alfred, a 37-year-old Kaneville man whose chopped remains were found around 09:00rs on Monday lying on a bush trail at Sand Hill Backdam.

Detectives were led to believe that Alfred was murdered for having an affair with another man’s fiancé and named ‘Spanish man’ as their prime suspect.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that ‘Spanish Man’ confessed to killing Alfred.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the suspect told investigators a tale of a Soap Opera love story that ended in murder.

‘Spanish Man’ reportedly claimed that he was jealous because Alfred was having a relationship with his girlfriend. He recalled that he was walking down the trail when he saw the two of them together and became angry. He recalled seeing the woman on the man’s lap.

‘Spanish Man’ said that he called out to his girlfriend but she refused to answer him. Overwhelmed with jealousy, he pulled out a Brazilian cutlass he had with him and approached the couple.

He said he chopped Alfred until he dropped to the ground and then he escaped with the woman. ‘Spanish Man’ said he held her closely and forced her to go with him because he loved her deeply.

The man disclosed that he hid the murder weapon in a parked truck along a trail at Puruni and he and the woman spent the night at Balamali before making their way to Bartica. It was his intention to disappear without a trace but was caught by police.

When questioned, the woman corroborated Spanish Man’s confession. She disclosed that she and the suspect were together for a year but had ended the relationship with him some two months ago after falling in love with Alfred. She admitted that though she was in love with Alfred, she was living in a mining camp with the suspect. The woman said she even shared the same bed with the confessed killer but was never sexually involved with him for the two months.

On Sunday, Alfred visited her and the two of them went to his mother’s camp where they ate breakfast. They then left to go to a worksite in the Sand Hill Backdam and while walking along the trail, they decided to rest for a while.

It was while resting together, the woman said that ‘Spanish Man’ attacked from the bushes.

The woman recounted that Alfred told her to run before he was murdered. She said that she left with ‘Spanish Man’ because she was fearful for her life.