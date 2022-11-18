St, Pius, Enterprise get glimpse of hardware

COURTS Pee Wee U-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – One day remains before the crowning of the ninth COURTS Pee Wee Under-11 Tournament, as St. Pius and Enterprise Primary Schools are set to collide in the finals at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, on Saturday.

Yesterday, Thursday, the finalists met at the playing venue where they spoke of expectations for the finale, which kicks off at 15:00 hrs.

Manager of the St. Pius unit, Melissa Rodrigues, said the tournament has been a great experience while adding she always tells her players to play and have fun. The captain of her team, Omar Moses, disclosed that he is quite confident of winning the school’s third Pee Wee title.

On the other hand, Head-coach of Enterprise, Troy Wright, revealed that he wanted his squad to at least secure a place in the final four but since they have progressed further, he now aims to claim the title to achieve a historic feat. His captain is Fabio Kowlessar, who is also aiming to win the school’s first title.

At stake, a championship trophy, medals and uniforms for the winning team, while each player will also be presented with a tablet, compliments of COURTS.

The second-place side will leave with a trophy, medals and balls while third place will collect a trophy and balls.

Tablets, Cleats, balls and other prizes will be given to the player(s) judged the Most Valuable, best goalkeeper and the player with the most goals.

Prior to the tournament decider, Marian Academy and North Georgetown will contest the third place showdown from 14:00 hrs.

The other teams involved in the tournament will turn out in the plate championships to decide places 5 – 16.

The day will commence at 11:30 with the first two matches; Tucville and Mocha face each other for 15th place while Craig and Smith’s Memorial battle to decide who claims positions 13 and 14.

At 12:20 hrs, Timehri take on Dem Amstel in the battle for ninth and tenth while Winfer Gardens and COLAACO contended for 11th and 12th spots.

Ann’s Grove leap into action against Soesdyke in the showdown for seventh and eighth while West Ruimveldt and Redeemer clash in encounter to decide fifth and sixth, both from 13:10 hrs.

This Guyana Football Federation (GFF) sanctioned tournament is supported by Sterling Products Inc., MVP Sports, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.