‘Shattabuck’ gets three years for robbing fisherman of G$5000

Nov 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Mark Mendonca, a 25-year-old fisherman of Paradise, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment for robbing another fisherman of $5000.

Mark Mendonca

Mendonca, better known as ‘Shattabuck’ was sentenced when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.

The man was charged with Robbery Under Arms committed on Arvinda Persaud on July 29, 2022.

Reports are that Mendonca, using a knife, robbed Persaud, a 30-year-old fisherman, at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast.

