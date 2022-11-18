No bail for alleged duck, chicken thief

Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man, Raphael Manttooes, a labourer nicknamed “Tag” of Better Success Public Road, Essequibo Coast was charged on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 24 ducks, 50 chickens, two bags of fertilizer and one pig, valuing a total of $371,000.
The theft was committed against 63-year-old Isaac Persaud, a farmer of Better Success, Essequibo Coast. The act was said to have been committed between 2022-10- 03 and 2022-10-04. The accused appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded to prison. The case was put down for November 28 2022 for disclosure of statements.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
