Nine graduate from eight-month advanced EMT programme

Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Nine persons graduated on Wednesday as Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) after successfully completing an eight-month training exercise, the Guyana Fire and Rescue Services said in a press release.
The training exercise, which was a collaborative effort between the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH), aimed at improving the quality of service offered by the EMS. The new Technicians are now qualified to administer medication to persons before are transported to the hospital for treatment. This capacity will allow for the saving of more lives, the press release said.
The top graduating students of the programme are Nandaram Dat and Cleveland King. The other graduates are Orletta Crandon, Nioka Deyounge, Kelvin James, Klein Knights, Andrew Patterson, Bhumika Sookdeo, and Sandor Walcott.
The training exercises were facilitated by Dr. Shannon Langston and Andrea Fletcher of Vanderbilt University and involved Zoom classes for the theoretical aspect while the practical aspect was conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Emergency Room and Maternity Unit.
Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn in congratulating the graduates urged them to show empathy and be mindful of the quality of service they are expected to administer. Benn encourage the nine EMT to make full use of the resources available to them in the execution of their jobs while assuring that the Government will continue to support EMS.
He said more technicians are trained so as to service ambulances across the country.
Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer (AG), Gregory Wickham, thanked the government and Ministry of Home Affairs for its continuous support while disclosing that the intent is to extend the EMS to Region 3.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
Nov 18, 20222022/23 CG Insurance Super50… – King, Hetmyer & Rutherford blast half-centuries as over 600 runs scored Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles were unable to hold off a surging Jamaica...
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – In my column yesterday, I once more pleaded for the need for people to expose fictions that are found... more
Kaieteur News – A single-parent teacher has reportedly appealed to the President to waive more than $300,000 in taxes,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]