Nine graduate from eight-month advanced EMT programme

Nov 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Nine persons graduated on Wednesday as Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) after successfully completing an eight-month training exercise, the Guyana Fire and Rescue Services said in a press release.

The nine graduates of the advanced EMT training exercise.

The training exercise, which was a collaborative effort between the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH), aimed at improving the quality of service offered by the EMS. The new Technicians are now qualified to administer medication to persons before are transported to the hospital for treatment. This capacity will allow for the saving of more lives, the press release said.

The top graduating students of the programme are Nandaram Dat and Cleveland King. The other graduates are Orletta Crandon, Nioka Deyounge, Kelvin James, Klein Knights, Andrew Patterson, Bhumika Sookdeo, and Sandor Walcott.

The training exercises were facilitated by Dr. Shannon Langston and Andrea Fletcher of Vanderbilt University and involved Zoom classes for the theoretical aspect while the practical aspect was conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Emergency Room and Maternity Unit.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn in congratulating the graduates urged them to show empathy and be mindful of the quality of service they are expected to administer. Benn encourage the nine EMT to make full use of the resources available to them in the execution of their jobs while assuring that the Government will continue to support EMS.

He said more technicians are trained so as to service ambulances across the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer (AG), Gregory Wickham, thanked the government and Ministry of Home Affairs for its continuous support while disclosing that the intent is to extend the EMS to Region 3.

