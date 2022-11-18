Herstelling man shot by cops after chasing brother with knife

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Police reportedly shot a 32-year-old man on Sunday November 6, 2022 after he was caught chasing his brother with a large knife at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The injured man, Ryan Bannister of Herstelling, EBD is nursing a gunshot wound to his right leg. He has since been charged with threatening behaviour but was released on bail. According to police, ranks were forced to shoot Bannister Sunday afternoon to protect themselves and prevent him from seriously harming his brother.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, Police Commander of the East Bank Division, Mahendra Singh said, “Mr. Bannister was shot in his foot when he attacked the police…While the police were on patrol, they were approached by a woman from the area [Herstelling] who pointed out Mr. Bannister running her and her husband with a cutlass (huge knife). The police repeatedly told Mr. Bannister to desist from what he was doing but he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or some drug and police had to exercise restraint and that is why he was shot”.

Relatives confirmed that Bannister was indeed drinking with relatives that day when an argument ensued between him and his brother. A cellphone-recorded video showed a chaotic situation among relatives. One of the relatives claimed that efforts were made to calm the duo but the brother armed himself with two cutlasses and threatened to chop Bannister.

Through the intervention of relatives, the duo calmed down but the matter took a turn for the worse when Bannister’s brother slapped him as he was entering his home.

A second cellphone-recorded video captured the moment and showed Bannister whipping out a large knife which he used to chase his brother. In the background, a police pick-up could be seen arriving.

Meanwhile, the ranks after restraining Bannister placed him in the tray of the pick-up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was treated and a week later was discharged and placed in police custody.

On Tuesday, Bannister was charged with threatening behaviour at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court. He was granted bail but had to be taken to the hospital again for treatment after his gunshot wound started to bleed.

Relatives said that they were told that ranks had beaten him that morning at the Diamond Police Station. Bannister recorded a video while in the hospital where he accused the ranks of using a bottle to beat him because he had disobeyed their instructions.

However, Commander Singh denied the allegation and told Kaieteur News that, “No one was beaten by the police”. He said that it was Bannister who threw himself down repeatedly in the police station while ranks were taking him to court. After Bannister’s foot started to bleed, the ranks took him back to the hospital for treatment.