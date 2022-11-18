Fire destroys century-old Anglican Church in Berbice

Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Fire on Thursday destroyed the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church located at East Canje, Berbice. The 100-year-old church was one of the oldest historical structures in Region Six.
Divisional Fire Officer, Clive McDonald told reporters that at around 04:30h Thursday the Operations Room of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in Berbice was informed of a fire at the Anglican Church.
He said two fire tenders were immediately sent to the location but upon arrival, the church was already engulfed. Notwithstanding, fire fighters sprung into to action.
“It is really a sad day given that the building is over 100 years old,” Mc Donald told reporters while noting that the fire spread quickly throughout the church because of its age.
“It’s sad we lost a historical building in this. Thus far, preliminary investigation shows that it was deliberate,” the Divisional Fire Officer stated,
Kaieteur News understands that the church was closed for the past six months and was without electricity.
America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.
