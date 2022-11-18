Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Cost for rehabilitation of Cliff Anderson Sports Hall increases

Nov 18, 2022

– engineer estimate A.C unit to cost $74.2M, electrical installation $38M and roof $12.5M 

Kaieteur News – After previously estimating that the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall would cost approximately $103 million – the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, has issued another Invitation For Bids (IFB) with an increased estimated cost of $125 million.

Minister of Culture, Youths and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr.

According to the new IFB, the engineer estimates that the Main Roof Modification would cost around $12.5 million, the electrical installation is estimated to cost $37.9 million and the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) installation is estimated to cost $74.2 million.

Some sections of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

On November 9, 2022, Kaieteur News reported that 19 contractors had applied for the contract to rehabilitate the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.  The information on the contractors who had submitted their bids for the project was revealed by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The contractors were responding to the Ministry’s October 2022 IFB, which was advertised as “Rehabilitation of Cliff Anderson Sports Hall” at the engineer’s estimate of $103 million. However, that tender has since been scrapped and the ministry recently issued another IFB separating the rehabilitation works that are to be undertaken at the Sports Hall.  The Sports Ministry, this year had received some $3.2 billion in the budget for the continued development of sport in the country.

While the Ministry is looking to upgrade the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Heritage Games last September had mentioned that the Government has plans to construct Sports Halls in several Regions come 2023. Those facilities he shared will be placed in Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine.  Ninvalle had said, “We are having funds to make sure that there is the construction of Sports Halls in all of these regions to the tune of $80 million each.” Also opened at the Tender Office on Tuesday was the construction of a one stop Justice Centre which will be located at Lusignan.

